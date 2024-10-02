Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: james wan, leigh whannell, saw

SAW Returns To Theaters Uncut To Celebrate 20th Anniversary

SAW is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, and will return to theaters for two nights only this month. Tickets are on sale now.

Article Summary SAW returns uncut to theaters for its 20th anniversary on October 20th & 23rd; tickets are available now.

Celebrate James Wan and Leigh Whannell's breakthrough horror film that introduced the world to Jigsaw.

Don't miss bonus content featuring Tobin Bell discussing his iconic role and SAW fandom.

Relive the iconic and thrilling scenes that made SAW a modern horror classic in theaters again.

SAW, the original classic (that's right, I said classic), is coming back to theaters yet again, this time uncut and celebrating its 20th anniversary. James Wan and Leigh Whannell became household names in horror circles. Tobin Bell finally got the recognition he deserved for years and became a horror icon. Billy The Puppet is a staple of horror displays in every collection. It helped launch the genre of torture porn, even though most would argue that is a bad thing. Most of all, it is a good thriller with a good cast and a great ending. Tickets are now available for SAW's return to theaters on October 20th and 23rd.

SAW Is A Modern Horror Classic, Deal With It

SAW celebrates its 20th anniversary with an Unrated nationwide theatrical release October 20 & 23, with bonus content featuring actor Tobin Bell discussing SAW fandom and his iconic performance as John Kramer. A young man named Adam (Leigh Wannell) wakes to find himself chained to a rusty pipe inside a decrepit subterranean chamber. Chained to the opposite side of the room is another bewildered captive, Dr. Lawrence Gordon (Cary Elwes). Between them is a dead man lying in a pool of blood, holding a .38 in his hand. Neither man knows why he has been abducted: but instructions left on a microcassette, order Dr. Gordon to kill Adam within eight hours. If he fails to do so, then both men will die, and Dr. Gordon's wife, Alison (Monica Parker), and his daughter will be killed. Recalling a recent murder investigation by a police detective named Tapp (Danny Glover), Dr. Gordon realizes he and Adam are the next victims of a psychopathic genius known only as "Jigsaw." With only a few hours left to spare, they must unravel the elaborate puzzle of their fate in the midst of mounting terror. The killer has provided them with only a few clues and two handsaws – too weak to break their steel shackles, but strong enough to cut through flesh and bone…

I remember seeing SAW opening weekend in 2004 and a woman sitting a couple rows back leaving during the climatic scene. She couldn't take it. That seems tame to what other movies have done since, including in this franchise. Maybe I will go for old times' sake one of those nights.

