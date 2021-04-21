Pixar's Soul To Get A New Animated Short For Disney+

Pixar's Soul, nominated for the Academy Awards for Best Animated Film this Sunday, is getting a new animated short for Disney+. Titled 22 Vs Earth and debuting April 30th, the short will focus on 22 (voiced again by Tina Fey) and how 22 enlists five others in a sort of rebellion not to go down to Earth. Soul editor Kevin Nolting is the director of the short."While making Soul, we talked about the why of a new soul not wanting to live on Earth, but it didn't ultimately belong in that movie," said Nolting, "22 vs. Earth was a chance to explore some of the unanswered questions we had about why 22 was so cynical. As a fairly cynical person myself, it felt like perfect material." The news was reported on by The Hollywood Reporter.

Any Soul They Want To Give Us I Am Down For

"I think the new souls make the short so fun—the contrast of their pure innocence and delight with the cynical expectations of 22," said Nolting. "The other new souls are what 22 once was before she took another path—purely innocent, blank slates to be guided by the counselors in their mostly uneventful journey to the earth portal. 22 sees an opening in that and attempts to guide them herself into her way of thinking."

I am all for this, as Soul was the best film I saw last year and one of the best efforts out of Pixar in its illustrious history. That is high praise I know, but the film just came so far out of left field for me, my entire family was floored by the story and how deeply it affected us. This short sounds more on the silly side, but more time with the Soul characters can only be a good thing. 22 Vs Earth is on Disney+ April 30th.