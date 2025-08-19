Posted in: Movies, New Line Cinema, Warner Bros | Tagged: mortal kombat 2, Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat II: 3 HQ Images Tease Bi-Han, Scorpion, And More

Fan favorite characters Bi-Han, Scorpion, and more take center stage in three high-quality images from Mortal Kombat II.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat II unveils new high-quality images featuring Bi-Han, Scorpion, and other fan favorites

The sequel follows up on the 2021 film, which succeeded both in box office and driving HBO Max subscriptions

Mortal Kombat II is set for an October 2025 theatrical release, facing heavy competition that month

Recent updates and teasers build excitement, as the movie leans into the franchise’s video game roots

It might not feel like it, considering the temperatures across most of the Northern Hemisphere, but the summer is coming to an end soon. The fall season is always a ton of fun in terms of movie releases. We get a healthy balance of Oscar bait, big-budget blockbusters that might be Oscar contenders too, and big-budget blockbusters that are just here for a good time. Mortal Kombat II is [probably] a member of the latter. The first film was a pandemic release, and even though it was early 2021, it managed to pull in just under $85 million at the worldwide box office. That does not include any new subscriptions Warner Bros. might have gained from the HBO Max release. While the film got pirated to hell, Warner Bros. officially greenlit a sequel in January 2022.

A late October release date is interesting in terms of a release date for Mortal Kombat II. It's opening opposite the Springsteen biopic with The Black Phone 2 and Good Fortune the week before, and Bugonia the week after. TRON: Ares is also an October release that, if it's good, could still have legs, and two weeks later, Predator: Badlands hits theaters, and if there is overlap between Mortal Kombat II and any of the releases around it, it's Predator. We are still learning about the movie; the teaser trailer was released a month ago, but the media site updated with three more high-quality images teasing fan favorite characters like B-Han, Liu Kang, Scorpion, and Kung Lao. That image with the arch looks ripped right from one of the games and kind of rules even without the context of the film.

Mortal Kombat II: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From New Line Cinema comes the latest high-stakes installment in the blockbuster video game franchise in all its brutal glory, Mortal Kombat II. This time, the fan favorite champions—now joined by Johnny Cage himself—are pitted against one another in the ultimate, no-holds barred, gory battle to defeat the dark rule of Shao Kahn that threatens the very existence of the Earthrealm and its defenders.

Karl Urban stars as Johnny Cage, alongside Adeline Rudolph, Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, with Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano as Lord Raiden, Joe Taslim as Bi-Han, and Hiroyuki Sanada as Hanzo Hasashi and Scorpion.

Director Simon McQuoid returns to helm the follow up to his explosive 2021 cinematic adventure, from a screenplay by Jeremy Slater, based on the videogame created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. The film is produced by Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh and McQuoid, and executive produced by Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Slater and Lawrence Kasanoff.

Joining McQuoid behind the camera are director of photography Stephen F. Windon, production designer Yohei Taneda, editor Stuart Levy and costume designer Cappi Ireland, with casting by Rich Delia and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

New Line Cinema Presents an Atomic Monster/Broken Road Production, a Fireside Films Production, Mortal Kombat II. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, only in theaters and IMAX® across North America on October 24, 2025, and internationally beginning 22 October 2025.

