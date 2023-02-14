Insidious Star Says Patrick Wilson is a Natural Director With Insidious 5 coming soon, star Rose Byrne recently discussed Patrick Wilson's natural transition into the directorial role.

Soon enough, the original James Wan horror vision Insidious will be getting a fifth installment and officially joining a very select group of titles fortunate enough to achieve such a genre milestone. As it stands, the perfectly-scored franchise has already made more than $500 million in its box office run, utilizing a very small budget behind rather effective paranormal scares, so you could certainly say the fifth chapter appears to be a must-see horror event by our standards.

While the idea of returning to the original family is already reason enough to add a nostalgic lens, the next Insidious installment also placed one of their own in-house talents to work in the director's chair — making this a franchise first. With Patrick Wilson helming the project (and starring in the film as a returning character), many are increasingly excited to see what route the film takes, which according to one of the film's respected stars, is in good hands.

Recurring Insidious icon Rose Byrne recently shared Collider, "We [Byrne and Wilson] have a very natural ease. He's very down to earth. He's got kids and a family, and he's such a pro. He has been doing it for so long, and [he] and [James Wan], he's James' muse in many ways. He's been in every one of his projects. I thought it felt like a natural progression that he would want to continue the story. He really worked so hard on the script for a long time. We had the pandemic, obviously, but we started talking about it; I think it was in 2019, I honestly do before we actually shot it. So he was already really working hard on it then."

Expanding Stories for the Original Insidious Cast

As for the intention behind the fifth Insidious film? "He really wanted to make it about the origin story, about the original cast, about those characters, and the effect on the family. Then also to delve into the classic horror stuff, and all the tropes and all of the things the fans love, to give the fans what they want, too. So it was really cool to reunite with [Ty Simpkins], and that was wild revisiting that."

Insidious 5 is expected to hit theaters on July 7, 2023 — will you watch it?