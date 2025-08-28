Posted in: Amazon MGM Studios, Movies | Tagged: mark wahlberg, parker, Play Dirty, richard stark

Play Dirty: Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield Star In New Trailer

Amazon MGM Studios has released the trailer for Shane Black's new film Play Dirty, based on Richard Stark's Parker novels.

Article Summary Play Dirty drops its first trailer, starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield in a gritty heist thriller.

Directed by Shane Black, Play Dirty adapts Richard Stark’s acclaimed Parker crime novels for a modern audience.

Parker is a classic antihero whose stories influenced countless heist films—hopes are high for this adaptation.

Fans of the Parker novels and Darwyn Cooke’s comics should keep expectations in check but hope for a fun ride.

Play Dirty is a new heist film from writer/director Shane Black starring Mark Wahlberg, LaKeith Stanfield, Rosa Salazar, Keegan-Michael Key, Chukwudi Iwuji, Nat Wolff, Thomas Jane, and Tony Shalhoub. This is based on the Parker novels by Richard Stark, which immediately makes me way more interested than I would have been otherwise, as that is one of my all-time favorites. Will this live up to that? This trailer didn't tell me that they won't, but the jury is still out. I trust Black, as long as he is not making a Predator film.

Play Dirty Synopsis

It's time to rob the robbers. Play Dirty starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield is streaming on Prime Video October 1. An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. Parker (Mark Wahlberg), along with Grofield (LaKeith Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper.

For those that are new to the world of the Parker characters, please do yourself a favor and grab some of the novels; they are excellent reads, and you would be surprised at how many of your favorite heist stories have lifted directly from them. After that, it gets no better than the comics adaptations of the late, great Darwyn Cooke, who breathed new life into the stories and is one of the best comics you will ever read. Again, do I think a movie starring Mark Wahlberg can reach those heights and standards? No, but I am willing to be proven wrong. This is sacred ground that they are walking on here, as far as I am concerned. I will be happy if we just get a fun, breezy take on Parker and his world. Just… don't be terrible, please.

Play Dirty will debut on Amazon Prime Video on October 1.

