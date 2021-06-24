Polly Pocket Live Action Film On The Way Starring Lily Collins

Polly Pocket is the latest IP to be given the go-ahead to make her big-screen debut. Lena Dunham will write and direct the film, which will star Lily Collins in the title role. Mattel Films, the film division of the toy company, is working with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) on the movie and Lena Dunham's production company Good Thing Going. The film will reportedly focus on a regular-sized woman who forms a friendship with a miniature one, that being Polly Pocket. The news of the film was reported on by Variety.

Lily Collins Is Actually Good Casting For Polly Pocket

"As a child who was obsessed with Polly Pocket, this is a real dream come true, and I can't wait to bring these tiny toys to the big screen," said Collins. "Polly Pocket was responsible for countless hours of childhood escapism for me – Polly gave me a tiny world of magic and autonomy to narrate, so it's pretty poetic to be tackling these same ideas now as a director collaborating with the brilliant Lily Collins, Robbie Brenner, Mattel, and MGM," said Dunham. "I'm so thrilled to bring to bear both my love of this historic property and also my deep-seated belief that young women need smart, playful films that speak to them without condescension."

You know, when I first saw this news go across the wire, I rolled my eyes and blinked a few times. But now that I think about it, this could be a good movie. While I am not a fan of Dunham, I do like Lily Collins a bunch, and she is going to be perfect for bringing Polly Pocket to life, and the concept sounds like a winner on paper. Who knows: if nothing else, the trailer will be something to see. More as we learn it on this one.