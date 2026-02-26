Posted in: Dune, Legendary, Marvel Studios, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: avengers: doomsday, dune: part three, IMAX

Dune: Part Three Has Secured An Exclusive IMAX Window

Dune: Part Three has secured an IMAX exclusive theatrical window, and Avengers: Doomsday will only be released in IMAX in "select international markets."

When the pandemic hit, people were more than convinced that movie theaters wouldn't ever recover. The industry never really "recovered," but it wasn't ever going to go back to what it was in the three years leading up to 2020. Now that the pandemic is behind us, the thing we do know about moviegoing audiences is that those who go want niche experiences. If they are going to pay for a ticket, they are going to pay for an IMAX ticket, something with Dolby ATMOS, ScreenX, 4DX, and other experiences that you can only get at movie theaters. So the movie that secures the IMAX release is the one that tends to do better at the box office.

With Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday currently set to open on the same day in December, the fight for IMAX was always going to be on the table. It appears that the fight has been decided. According to DiscussingFilm, during an IMAX Investor Presentation, it was confirmed that Dune: Part Three had secured the exclusive theatrical window with Avengers: Doomsday set to open in "select international markets."

At the time of writing, both Dune: Part Three and Avengers: Doomsday are set to be released on December 18, 2026. People have been wondering whether one of the studios will blink and move the film, since these are two massive blockbusters, and opening two movies opposite each other doesn't usually work (Barbenheimer was the exception, not the rule, and you can't force it to happen again). The IMAX windows might be what gets one of the studios to shift things, because those tickets are so important to the bottom line these days.

