Predator: Badlands – Final Trailer, Poster, And 7 HQ Image Released

20th Century released the final trailer, a new poster, and seven high-quality images from Predator: Badlands, which will be released in theaters on November 7th.

Predator: Badlands lands in theaters on November 7, moving the franchise back to the big screen.

Director Dan Trachtenberg returns after Prey, bringing a fresh take and theatrical release to Predator.

The latest footage teases new dangers and raises the stakes for the Predator series at the box office.

Prey was one of those films that came out of nowhere. The Predator franchise has experienced its share of ups and downs over the last couple of years, but when Fox made the jump to Disney and the first new movie was released on streaming, people didn't exactly have high hopes. Then the movie came out and slapped hard enough to leave a handprint. Between that film and the animated film Predator: Killer of Killers, it is very apparent that director Dan Trachtenberg gets this franchise in a way we haven't seen in a very long time. The best part might be that all three of his films look different from one another, with Predator: Badlands getting a theatrical release in the fall, which is one of the prime time release windows. Today, 20th Century released the final trailer, a poster, and seven more images. We've seen some new footage, and while this looks really good, it'll be interesting to see if Predator can find a place at the box office. We know it has one on streaming, so if worst comes to worst, Disney knows there is an at-home audience, but the last few box office Predator releases haven't set the world on fire.

Predator: Badlands – Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Predator: Badlands, the newest entry in the Predator franchise, is directed by Dan Trachtenberg (Prey). Predator: Badlands opens exclusively in movie theaters on November 7 in IMAX, Dolby Cinema, Cinemark XD, 4DX, ScreenX, and premium screens everywhere.

Predator: Badlands, which stars Elle Fanning and Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, is set in the future on a remote planet, where a young Predator (Schuster-Koloamatangi), outcast from his clan, finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Fanning) and embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary. The film is directed by Dan Trachtenberg and produced by John Davis, Dan Trachtenberg, Marc Toberoff, Ben Rosenblatt, and Brent O'Connor.

