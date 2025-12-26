Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: primate

Primate: A New And Very Red D-BOX Poster Released

We have a new and very red poster from D-Box for the upcoming Paramount Pictures film Primate, which will be released on January 9th.

Article Summary D-Box unveils a striking new red poster for Paramount's upcoming horror film Primate.

Primate lands a January 9, 2026 release date, staying true to the month's wild horror tradition.

Marketing includes a trailer, featurettes, and an audience reaction video, but hype remains low-key.

Primate could be a breakout hit or fade into obscurity among past January horror releases.

January has a reputation for being something of a dumping ground for buckwild horror movies. Sometimes, it works out, and we get massive hits and cultural moments like M3GAN. It also doesn't work out, probably more often, and to the point that most people don't even remember the failures because they made so little of an impact. Primate is shaping up to be another one of those January releases that is either going to find an audience for its buckwild concept, or it's going to crash and burn spectacularly in the opening weeks of the year. We like to start the new year with fireworks, but not like this. Paramount isn't burying the film, but they aren't pushing it super hard either. We have a trailer, a couple of featurettes, and one of those audience reaction videos. D-BOX stepped in and gave us a new poster today, which might be the reddest poster we've seen in a hot minute. Aside from the overwhelming red, it's not a badly designed poster, if a little cliché, but that seems to track with a lot of the elements we've seen from Primate so far.

Primate: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Primate, a group of friends' tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival.

Primate, directed by Johannes Roberts, stars Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, Troy Kotsur, Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, and Tienne Simon. It will be released in theaters on January 9th, 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!