Primate: Horror Without Sound BTS Featurette

Primate star Troy Kotsur talks about bringing audiences into his world without sound in a new behind-the-scenes featurette.

Article Summary Primate features Troy Kotsur discussing the unique challenges of horror without traditional sound design.

A new behind-the-scenes featurette reveals how the film immerses viewers in a silent, tense atmosphere.

Sound editing plays a crucial role in horror, but Primate explores scares from a character's silent perspective.

The film pushes boundaries in horror by focusing on tension and fear through limited auditory cues.

Sounds editing is one of those aspects to filmmaking that you don't realize how much impact it has until someone either figures out a way to use it really well or they fumble it bad. One of the genres where sound editing can make or break things is absolutely horror. While something popping out of nowhere is effective, the noises around it are the things that raise the tension. However, what happens when you tell are telling presenting a horror movie through the lens of a character that can't hear? There have been a couple of films that have explored that and Primate is going to be another. In a new behind-the-scenes featurette star Troy Kotsur talks about bringing the audience into his world without sound.

Primate might be the most early January looking horror movie we've seen in a hot minute, but we all thought about about M3GAN and we saw how that worked out. If nothing else maybe this film will get people to stop trying to domesticate wild animals.

Primate: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

In Primate, a group of friends' tropical vacation turns into a terrifying, primal tale of horror and survival.

Primate, directed by Johannes Roberts, stars Johnny Sequoyah, Jessica Alexander, Troy Kotsur, Victoria Wyant, Gia Hunter, Benjamin Cheng, Charlie Mann, and Tienne Simon. It will be released in theaters on January 9th, 2026.

