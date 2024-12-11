Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: chris evans, dwayne johnson, red one

Red One Begins Streaming On Prime Video This Week

Dwayne Johnson's holiday action film Red One will begin streaming on Prime Video this Thursday, December 12th.

The holiday action film nears $100 million at the domestic box office but underperforms globally.

Built on a colossal $250M budget, it's seen as a major financial misstep for Amazon MGM.

Critics and audiences show mixed feelings, questioning its potential as a holiday classic.

Red One is inching closer to the $100 million mark at the domestic box office, but the big news for the family holiday action film is that it will begin streaming on Prime Video this week, on Thursday to be exact. The film stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, Bonnie Hunt, Kristofer Hivju, Nick Kroll, Wesley Kimmel, and J.K. Simmons and was directed by Jake Kasdan. It carried an astronomically high budget of around $250 million, which has gotten it labeled as a huge misfire for Amazon MGM. Worldwide, it has grossed $163 million.

Red One Might Not Be Destined To Be A Christmas Classic

"After Santa Claus – Code Name: RED ONE – is kidnapped, the North Pole's Head of Security (Dwayne Johnson) must team up with the world's most infamous bounty hunter (Chris Evans) in a globe-trotting, action-packed mission to save Christmas. The film is produced by Seven Bucks Productions' Hiram Garcia, p.g.a., Dwayne Johnson, p.g.a., and Dany Garcia; Chris Morgan Productions' Chris Morgan, p.g.a.; The Detective Agency's Jake Kasdan, p.g.a and Melvin Mar."

Most people I know who have seen Red One felt indifferent about it, but a segment of people called it one of the most joyless, soulless holiday films they have ever seen. I do not understand what the mission was here. Was Dwayne Johnson trying to make his own holiday action film like Arnold has with Jingle All the Way? Why did this have to have such an enormous budget? Can Dwayne star in a movie that doesn't cost that much at this point? Even the trailer up there doesn't feel fun at all. Everyone looks like they would rather be anywhere else but in this movie.

Red One will start streaming on Prime Video this Thursday, December 12th. Who knows, maybe enough people will watch it and love it to make it a must-watch holiday classic every year.

