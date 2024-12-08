Posted in: Box Office, Movies | Tagged: gladiator ii, moana 2, Weekend Box Office, wicked

Moana 2 Powers Another Weekend Box Office Of Records

Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II continued to dominate the weekend box office, again setting records for the second straight week.

Article Summary Moana 2 leads with $52M at box office, surpassing $600M globally after two weeks.

Box office hits record $132M, highest post-Thanksgiving, driven by Moana 2.

Wicked and Gladiator II maintain strong positions, earning $34.8M and $12.4M.

Anticipate Kraven the Hunter and LOTR challenges Moana 2 next weekend.

Monna 2 powered a second straight week of stellar box office, as this weekend's take in theaters is $132 million, a record for the week after Thanksgiving. The Disney sequel was the biggest part of that, making $52 million and sending it over the $600 million mark worldwide. That means in two weeks, it has already made more than the original film during its entire run in theaters. The only question now is if it can keep this momentum through the holiday months and reach $1 billion. If it does, it would be Disney's third film to reach that mark this year. Overall box office was at it's highest total since 2018. With a strong three weeks to end the year, we could see the hot streak at the box office continue into January.

Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II. Again.

Moana 2 was followed by the same two films as last week, as Wicked stayed number two with another $34.8 million, sending its domestic total above the $300 million mark. Gladiator II stayed strong at number three with another $$12.4 million. People just continue to pour into theaters to see these three films right now. Rounding out the top five was Red One with $7 million, as it quietly approaches the $100 million mark, and Indian sequel Pushpa 2: The Rule with $4.8 million. Super close at number six was the re-release of Interstellar with $4.4 million.

The weekend box office top five for December 6th:

Moana 2- $52 million Wicked- $34.8 million Gladiator II- $12.4 million Red One- $7 million Pushpa 2: The Rule- $4.4 million

Next weekend, a challenger for the top three enters the chat as Sony opens the long-delayed Kraven The Hunter film. Also opening as a bit of a wild card is Lord of the Rings, The War of the Rohirrm, an animated film set in the universe of the beloved film trilogy. Kraven has the best shot at cracking that top three, but I think Moana 2 holds on to the top spot, and Wicked actually stays number two. I see Kraven opening with $22 million and LOTR fourth with $14 million, but I could be way off on the latter.

