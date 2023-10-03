Priscilla: New Trailer Spotlights A Not-So-Perfect First Love

Posted in: A24, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: a24, Priscilla, sofia coppola

New trailer for Priscilla has been released and it doesn't shy away from the not-so-perfect aspects of this love story. It will be released on November 3rd.

The reality behind the fantasy is often ugly, but that doesn't stop people from craving the fantasy above all else. That is something we have seen happen time and time again with the stories of the spouses of the insanely famous and rich. You are living the life millions would dream of, but that life isn't what you thought it would be or what all of them think it is. That is what Priscilla is looking to do this fall. Only a year and a half after Elvis told Elvis's story to critical and commercial acclaim, now it's time for the woman, or in the case of Priscilla, the teenager, behind the man. Writer and director Sofia Coppola always makes fascinating movies even when they don't always work, but this one will probably make many people angry. People are willing to accept that their heroes are flawed, and Elvis's flaws were very public in his latter years, but there are some things people will deny even if the person telling the story is the person who lived it. We have a new trailer that leans into the aspects of this story that people like to shy away from, like how Priscilla was just a child when Elvis met her.

Priscilla: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Through Priscilla's eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame.

Priscilla, written and directed by Sofia Coppola and based on the Book Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley with Sandra Harmon. It stars Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi. It will be released on November 3, 2023.