Evil Dead Rise Includes a Cameo That Could Lead to Something Bigger The horror film Evil Dead Rise includes an exciting cameo that could actually hold more weight than you might have expected...

Evil Dead Rise successfully breathed new life into the long-running horror franchise, which has evolved over time from a small-budget cult classic into an adept universe with plenty of terror to dissect (as seen in films, television series, video game appearances, etc.). Because when you make $40 million during your opening weekend five films into its existence, there's still clearly something worth exploring.

Still, after several films and being toted as the fan-favorite and leading actor of the franchise, it's been repeatedly stated that its original star Bruce Campbell has more than likely opted to conclude his run as the former Evil Dead hero, Ash.

When the new film actually hit theaters this past weekend, fans were absolutely ecstatic to hear Campbell's voice in the mix when explaining the history of this film's new book of the dead. However, it appears that the scene might have more to offer audiences than a simple easter egg cameo.

The Possible Ash Inclusion in Evil Dead Rise

When speaking to Insider, Evil Dead Rise writer and director Lee Cronin discussed Campbell's cameo, which might have actually had more ties to the film's plot than fans might have initially anticipated. Cronin tells the publication, "There is a Bruce Campbell cameo, and that cameo potentially is actually Ash Williams. Think about how time works for Ash as a character, and that voice that you may hear is captured on something that was recorded 100 years ago. And the fact that his particular line is a warning showcases somebody that knows more than the other people in the room… I know that sounds very cryptic, but it's supposed to."

Evil Dead Rise is in theaters now, starring Lily Sullivan as Beth, Alyssa Sutherland as Ellie, Morgan Davies as Danny, Gabrielle Echols as Bridget, and Nell Fisher as Kassie.