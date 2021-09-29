Protect the Magic in the New Trailer and Poster for Encanto

The next Disney musical is coming this fall, and we have finally have a better look at it. Encanto has been a bit of a mystery when it comes to what exactly it's about. The new trailer that Disney released this morning gets into detail about the enchanted house and what it can do, the various powers that our protagonists have, and what the central conflict is going to be, and we got a new poster as well. We got to see some early footage from this morning earlier this month, and it looks pretty promising. There are some serious earworms when it comes to the music. "We Don't Talk About Bruno" has been stuck in my head for weeks.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Disney's Encanto | Official Trailer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaimKeDcudo&ab_channel=WaltDisneyAnimationStudios)

Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming feature film "Encanto," tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family who live in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. Each child has been blessed with a magic gift unique to them—each child except Mirabel. But when the family's home is threatened, Mirabel may be their only hope.

Encanto is directed by Jared Bush, Byron Howard and co-directed by Charise Castro Smith. The voice cast includes Stephanie Beatriz as Mirabel; María Cecilia Botero as Mirabel's grandmother Alma aka Abuela; John Leguizamo as Bruno; Angie Cepeda and Wilmer Valderrama as Mirabel's parents, Julieta and Agustín; and Diane Guererro and Jessica Darrow as Mirabel's sisters, Isabela and Luisa. Also lending their voices are Carolina Gaitán and Mauro Castillo as Mirabel's' aunt and uncle, Pepa and Félix; and Adassa, Rhenzy Feliz and Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Mirabel's' cousins Dolores, Camilo, and Antonio, respectively. It will be released in theaters on November 24th.

