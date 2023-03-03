Puss In Boots: The Last Wish Hits Peacock On March 10th Puss In Boots: The Last Wish is on digital services now, but Peacock subscribers can watch the film starting on March 10th.

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish has had quite the run at the box office since late in 2022, and now Peacock will add it to its service to stream on March 10th. The film has been available on digital services for about a week now and hits Blu-ray this week. The film has grossed $448 million worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing animated film of 2022. That is not bad for a series that laid dormant in theaters for eleven years. The film was also nominated for Best Animated Feature at the Academy Awards this year.

Puss In Boots Whenever You Want It

"Everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline, Puss in Boots, returns in a new adventure from the Shrek universe as the daring outlaw discovers that his passion for adventure and heroic missions have taken their toll. Puss has burned through eight of his nine lives, though he lost count along the way. Getting those lives back will send Puss in Boots into the Black Forest to find the mythical Wishing Star on his grandest quest yet. With only one life left, Puss is forced to humble himself and ask for help from his former partner and nemesis: Kitty Softpaws. They are joined in their journey by a chatty and cheerful mutt named Perrito. Together, our trio of heroes will need to stay one step ahead of the fairy tale realm's craftiest crooks, including Goldilocks and the Three Bears."

I have not seen this yet, though my daughter has watched it a few times, and before M3gan came along was her go-to movie. They had billed this as the end of the Puss In Boots franchise leading up to this, but with these grosses, I don't know how they could stick to that promise.