Snow White: New BTS Featurette Spotlights The Choreography

Disney has released a new behind-the-scenes featurette for Snow White, which spotlights the choreography in the big musical numbers.

The early reactions to Snow White are pretty positive so far.

If Snow White stumbles, it may signal the end of enthusiasm for Disney's live-action remakes.

Success for Lilo & Stitch could revive Disney's momentum in adapting classic tales.

The early reactions are starting to come in, and so far, they aren't looking bad. There is still plenty of time for things to shift before the review embargo comes down later this week, but this could be a big moment for Disney. If Snow White fails, it could be all the proof the studio needs that people aren't into these live-action remakes anymore. They might get their momentum and confidence back if Lilo & Stitch does well, but we'll have to see. Thus far, people are still taking cheap shops at Rachel Zegler's looks, so it's good to know everyone is keeping it classy. Disney released a new behind-the-scenes featurette focusing on the choreography. This movie looks like it will have some big musical numbers, very Broadway, which sometimes translates well to film and sometimes doesn't. If nothing else, when this movie comes out, we can finally stop hearing people complain about it.

Disney's Snow White, a live-action musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film, opens exclusively in theaters on March 21, 2025. Starring Rachel Zegler (West Side Story) in the title role and Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) as her Stepmother, the Evil Queen, the magical music adventure journeys back to the timeless story with beloved characters Bashful, Doc, Dopey, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy. Disney's Snow White is directed by Marc Webb (The Amazing Spider-Man) and produced by Marc Platt (The Little Mermaid) and Jared LeBoff (The Girl on the Train), with Callum McDougall (Mary Poppins Returns) serving as executive producer, and features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Dear Evan Hansen).

