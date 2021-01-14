Ray Fisher Confirms The Flash Exit and Walter Hamada Allegations

The Ray Fisher and Warner Bros. back and forth seem to be finally coming to an end. After many months of back and forth from the studio and Fisher, both of which got a little petty at times, the last we heard was what Fisher had been dropped from The Flash, and they weren't going to recast. Fisher had said that he refused to work on any movie with DC President of Films Walter Hamada, which seemed to be a public resignation though Fisher claimed that it wasn't. He took to social media to post a lost essay, which confirms him being dropped from The Flash and goes into the most details we've gotten so far about the Justice League reshoot allegations that we've seen so far from Fisher.

In the statement, Fisher goes on to accuse Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, and Jon Berg of many things, including "blatant racism" earlier on in the letter and later of "abuse, racism, and discrimination." Fisher goes on to give a much more detailed account of everything that has happened since he first went public in July of last year. He says that Hamada is "unfit for a position of leadership" and that he is "willing, at point, to submit to a polygraph test to support my claims again him." He accuses Hamada of trying to cover up the abuse scandal, and "despite Walter's best efforts, the Justice League investigation was able to expose the racist, coercive, discriminatory, and retaliatory behavior of Geoff Johns during his tenure at WarnerMedia. It has also lead to the more immediate parting ways of WarnerMedia and Joss Whedon."

Fisher went on to say that he "doesn't know how many instances of workplace abuse Water has attempted to cover in the past, but hopefully, the Justice League investigation will be last." Finally, Fisher closed out that "if the end of my time as Cyborg is the cost for helping bring awareness and accountability to Walter Hamada's actions–I'll pay it gladly." At the time of writing, WarnerMedia has not responded to this post, and the last we heard about this was that it was "time to move on."