Rebel Moon Is Getting A Companion EP With 5 Original Tracks

Ahead of its April release, Rebel Moon is getting a 5 track EP titled Rebel Moon - Songs of the Rebellion with songs inspired by the characters of the film.

The EP features tracks inspired by the film's characters, available for pre-sale.

Jessie Reyez and Kordhell discuss their connection to their respective songs.

Songs of the Rebellion pairs musicians with Rebel Moon's key characters.

Apparently, Netflix will continue to lean into Rebel Moon and hope that this thing will turn out the way they want it to. However, as with the previous film, everyone continues to push this franchise as some boundary-breaking thing that deserves its flowers. As previously stated in the trailer release for Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, there is nothing wrong with making shlock, and there is nothing wrong with putting your own spin on every science fiction trope known to man. However, that is not what everyone is saying Rebel Moon is. We are told these movies are handmade desserts put together with love and care and something we have never seen before, and then we're served a bowl of Breyers Neopolitan with a cherry on top. The Breyers is fine, but that isn't what you told me I was getting.

Anyway, Rebel Moon is getting a 5 track EP with original songs inspired by the film and specific characters. Each track even tells you who and what inspired the music. That's lovely; it's not usually the sort of thing we see on the sequel to a film where the first one underperformed and was critically mauled, but here we are. The album is releasing on all DSPs on Friday, April 5th, before the second film's release, and you can pre-sale the EP here. The press release with the track list and two quotes from two of the featured artists are below.

Rebel Moon – Songs of the Rebellion Official Track Listing & Artist Pairing and Inspiration

"Child of Fire"

by Jessie Reyez

Inspired by Kora, played by Sofia Boutella

by Tokischa and Tainy

Inspired by Darrian and Devra Bloodaxe, played by Ray Fisher and Cleopatra Coleman

by aespa and TOKiMONSTA

Inspired by Nemesis, played by Doona Bae

by Black Coffee

Inspired by General Titus, played by Djimon Hounsou

by Kordhell

Inspired by Jimmy, voiced by Anthony Hopkins

"After being given the chance to watch the movie before it was out, it was very easy to connect the dots backwards and see myself in Kora," said Jessie Reyez. "Personally, there's not a lot of things I'm afraid of, but being absolutely vulnerable in love is definitely one of them. Kora has repeatedly been denied emotional and physical equanimity throughout her life, and when she is denied it again by Kai, she has yet another brick to add to her walls and grows another layer on her thick skin. It was natural to resonate with that."

"The inspiration for my track came from watching the first film and immersing myself in the world of Rebel Moon," explained Kordhell. "I wanted to capture the essence of the film's narrative, its epic scale, and the emotional depth of its characters, particularly the robot Jimmy, voiced by Anthony Hopkins, which was my favorite. The mix of rebellion and hope, of darkness and light, fueled my creative process."

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

