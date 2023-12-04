Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire, zack snyder

Rebel Moon: Part One Has A "Crazy Cliffhanger" Leading Into Part Two

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder says that there is a "crazy cliffhanger" at the end of Part One that leads directly into Part Two.

Article Summary Zack Snyder reveals a "crazy cliffhanger" ending for Rebel Moon: Part One.

Snyder admits the first film sets the stage for the explosive Part Two.

Rebel Moon to offer an emotional connection before a galactic showdown.

Fans won't have a long wait, Part Two lands on Netflix April 12, 2024.

Rebel Moon is right around the corner, and because we already know that a sequel is on the way, this is one of the rare times we are already talking about Part Two before Part One even comes out. All signs seem to indicate that these two films will have a structure similar to Dune or the last Harry Potter film, where we are seeing half a movie, and everything won't come together until the credits roll on Part Two. No one should expect a satisfying ending when Part One ends, and now we know we aren't getting one. Director Zack Snyder tells Total Film, "The truth is that movie one is a setup for movie two. The end is a crazy cliffhanger that launches you into The Scargiver."

So we will be watching a movie that is essentially nothing but setup, and there isn't anything wrong with that. It's also good that Snyder is pretty open about this because one of the things that made people angry about the first Dune or Deathly Hallows was that there wasn't really an ending. The stories just stopped because we'd been sitting here for too long, and now it was time for Part Two. So Snyder being upfront that Part One of Rebel Moon is the setup while Part Two is the payoff is good. It means people know what they are getting into. It also means that the films will be different in other ways.

"Tonally, they're very different movies," Snyder explains. "In Part 1, we spend a lot of time in the village, having this real relationship to the place and people. So that when we actually have to fight and die for them, we care about them."

Fortunately, fans of Rebel Moon won't have to wait that long for Part Two, which is set to be released on April 12, 2024. That's also a good idea since the wait between incomplete films is also something people cite as a downside to this sort of structure and filmmaking. So Snyder and Netflix really are making all the right decisions regarding Rebel Moon in that way.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new universe awaits on Netflix starting December 22. From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

