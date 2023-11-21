Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: netflix, Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire

Rebel Moon: Zack Snyder Suggests Dune-Like 2 Part Structure

Rebel Moon director Zack Snyder seems to confirm that the two films will have a structure similar to Dune or Deathly Hallows.

Article Summary Zack Snyder decodes 'Rebel Moon' titles, hinting rich character mythos.

Director seems to confirm a 'Dune-like' split movie structure for Netflix saga.

'Rebel Moon - Part One' blends origins and war, teeing up a major clash.

Snyder's space epic aims to balance storytelling depth with grand battles.

We only had Rebel Moon to go by for a long time and the knowledge that a second film was on the way. We only recently got the confirmation of the two titles for the films, but because the movies aren't out yet, they don't mean much to us yet. The titles, however, have been planned out for a while now, even if we only learned about them fairly recently. Director Zack Snyder recently did an interview with Empire, revealing details about where the subtitle for Child of Fire comes from.

"We had the titles for a long time," the director explains. "A Child Of Fire has a double meaning. The Child Of Fire could be Princess Issa, this myth that runs through the stories. The robots that we refer to as Jimmy, the Anthony Hopkins character, were created to protect the unborn Issa and lost all their purpose when she was assassinated. Kora [Sofia Boutella's character] is also a child of fire: she was a war orphan. Her home was burned down, and she was snatched up and brought into the army."

Snyder went on to talk about the second film's title, The Scargiver, which relates directly back to his two main characters and how they are connected. He explained it as, "[Kora's] nickname is the Scargiver, which is also related to her relationship with Princess Issa," teases Snyder. "Those two myths are braided together in a pretty cool way, I think." Ever since Snyder announced that this would be a Part One and Part Two, it's been unclear if we will get two films with their own beginnings, middles, and endings, and this is just a sequel coming much sooner than we thought it would. Or if this would be like Dune, Deathly Hallows, or even Across the Spider-Verse, where we clearly have half a movie, and you might need to prepare for some wonky things structure and pacing-wise in Rebel Moon because of that.

In the interview with Snyder, he seemed to confirm that we are looking at the Dune-like structure, saying, "The second movie is really a war movie. At the beginning, they harvest the crops, and we have a bunch of stuff in the village, sort of the 'Why We Fight' aspect of the movie. We have time for relationships. Then, the next thing is the big battle. It's really fun." There is nothing wrong with setting up films this way, and it's even better that there is almost no wait between parts one and two of Rebel Moon, unlike the above films that sometimes had years between them. However, when you are doing this type of structure, you need to go into the movie with different expectations, and it's good that Snyder is being more upfront about this now so people know what to expect by the time the film hits Netflix next month.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

A new universe awaits on Netflix starting December 22. From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, a 2-part movie event decades in the making. After crash landing on a moon in the furthest reaches of the universe, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a stranger with a mysterious past, begins a new life among a peaceful settlement of farmers. But she soon becomes their only hope for survival when the tyrannical Regent Balisarius (Fra Fee) and his cruel emissary, Admiral Noble (Ed Skrein), discover the farmers have unwittingly sold their crops to the Bloodaxes (Cleopatra Coleman and Ray Fisher) — leaders of a fierce group of insurgents hunted by the Motherworld. Tasked with finding fighters who would risk their lives to defend the people of Veldt, Kora, and Gunnar (Michiel Huisman), a tenderhearted farmer naive in the realities of war, journey to different worlds in search of the Bloodaxes, and assemble a small band of warriors who share a common need for redemption along the way: Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a pilot and gun for hire; General Titus (Djimon Hounsou), a legendary commander; Nemesis (Doona Bae), a master swordswoman; Tarak (Staz Nair), a captive with a regal past; and Milius (E. Duffy), a resistance fighter. Back on Veldt, Jimmy (voiced by Anthony Hopkins), an ancient mechanized protector hiding in the wings, awakens with a new purpose. But the newly formed revolutionaries must learn to trust each other and fight as one before the armies of the Motherworld come to destroy them all.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!