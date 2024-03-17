Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver., zack snyder

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Key Art Has Been Released

The first piece of key art for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver has been released. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th.

Article Summary New key art for Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon - Part Two unveiled.

Netflix set to stream the sequel on April 19th, 2024.

Film faces challenges after the first installment's critique.

Expect more promotional content as Netflix ramps up marketing.

We are a little over a month away from the release of Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, and saying that this movie has an uphill battle ahead of it would be an understatement. The first film got critically mauled, and the conversations around it didn't extend into the new year much beyond whether it was a success story for Netflix. It's tough to convince people to take a second chance on a film if they don't like the first one, and even more so when the first film was only about getting people invested in the characters and the story. If they aren't invested, why would they come back? Zack Snyder has pulled good movies out of his ass before, so he's not out of the game until the credits roll, so we'll have to see. The thing Rebel Moon has that a film in theaters doesn't is that most people have a Netflix subscription and are probably willing to give the movie a shot. We should expect more information to drop in the next four weeks as Netflix loves to really push the marketing for its films the month before they are released. For now, the first poster dropped today has similar art to the posters for the first film.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

