Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: A New Poster Has Been Released

Netflix has released a new poster for Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire ahead of the new trailer, which will be released on Sunday for Geeked Week.

Netflix is hosting one of its digital events this week, Geeked Week, to be specific, and with that will be tons of new footage, sneak peeks, announcements, and everything else for some of the biggest and more unknown projects from the streamer. There have been hints about what we will be seeing from various social media in the lead-up to everything, and it isn't surprising that Rebel Moon will be making an appearance. The two-part film series, which reportedly already has a spinoff television and podcast greenlit, is one of the bigger projects that Netflix has invested in recently. To say that they are betting the farm on this might be an understatement. However, with multiple versions of just the first two movies on the horizon and still no end to the strike that is keeping Netflix from really promoting the film with its impressive cast, we don't blame them for pushing digital marketing. The official Rebel Moon X/Twitter account dropped a new poster for the first film Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire (also known as "title #1747678 this year that makes people trying to get good SEO cry") along with confirming that you'll have to wait until Sunday to see the new trailer.

Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

From Zack Snyder, the filmmaker behind 300, Man of Steel, and Army of the Dead, comes Rebel Moon, an epic science-fantasy event decades in the making. When a peaceful colony on the edge of a galaxy finds itself threatened by the armies of a tyrannical ruling force, Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living among the villagers, becomes their best hope for survival. Tasked with finding trained fighters who will unite with her in making an impossible stand against the Mother World, Kora assembles a small band of warriors — outsiders, insurgents, peasants, and orphans of war from different worlds who share a common need for redemption and revenge. As the shadow of an entire Realm bears down on the unlikeliest of moons, a battle over the fate of a galaxy is waged, and in the process, a new army of heroes is formed. It will stream to Netflix on December 22nd, 2023.

