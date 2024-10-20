Posted in: Amazon, MGM, Movies | Tagged: red one

Red One: Behind-The-Scenes Featurette Plus Two New Posters

Amazon and MGM have released a new behind-the-scenes featurette and two new posters for the upcoming Christmas comedy, Red One.

Article Summary Amazon and MGM unveil a new Red One featurette and two posters for the holiday comedy surprise.

Red One faces competition with Gladiator II and Wicked amid early doubts of its execution.

Dwayne Johnson's star power is tested in Red One, following production challenges and setbacks.

IMAX and Dolby posters released, with the Dolby design notably catching the eye of viewers.

Paramount just screened Gladiator II for the first time, and there have been some early rumblings for Wicked, so if you're betting that Red One will have a hard time finding an audience next month, you're probably right. This movie continues to look like a giant mess even though MGM and Amazon are doing their best to pitch it to families. It isn't working. All of the charisma in the world from Chris Evans and whatever we're getting from Dwayne Johnson these days can't make up for what appears to be some bad execution. Even Johnson, who is notorious for being the biggest fan of whatever he is promoting at any time, looks like he doesn't want to be there in the newest featurette they have released. IMAX and Dolby have also released posters; at least the Dolby one looks pretty good. Red One was the subject of a massive investigation from The Wrap earlier this year, where it was reported that the production was kneecapped by production issues that mostly stemmed from Johnson. There was once a time when it seemed like anything Johnson touched turned to box office gold, and Red One will be the biggest test of that theory.

Red One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Dwayne Johnson) must partner with the world's most accomplished tracker (Chris Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas.

Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan, stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, J.K. Simmons, Bonnie Hunt, Lucy Liu, Kristofer Hivju, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel. It was produced by Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Chris Morgan and will be released on November 15th.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!