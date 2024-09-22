Posted in: Amazon, Movies | Tagged: red one

The New Red One Trailer And Poster Are Certainly Something That Exists

Amazon has released a new trailer and poster for Red One, a Christmas movie that exists and is set to come out in November.

Red One has faced considerable production troubles and negative press before its release.

The latest trailer fails to generate excitement, with Johnson's star power seemingly on the decline.

With strong competition in November, Red One's success at the box office remains uncertain.

Red One already has some bad press surrounding it, and the movie isn't even out yet. At the end of April, The Wrap posted a long piece about what happened on the set of this film and the top-to-bottom disaster it was, with a lot of the issues being linked to star Dwayne Johnson. There was a time when it seemed like everything Johnson touched turned to box office gold, but that very much does not appear to be the case anymore by the sheer fact that the hierarchy of the DC Universe did not, in fact, change with Black Adam. Johnson is working with Disney again both as a voice actor and in live-action, but Red One is still coming out in November one way or another. Thus far, the trailers have not been doing a very good job of selling this film, and the new one that was attached to Transformers One this weekend is not helping. This film has had a fair amount of delays as well, but with how packed November is with massive blockbusters like Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II, how could any studio really think this film stands a chance? You don't screen 10 minutes of footage for journalists at CinemaCon and then put them on a media blackout about what they saw when you have faith in your film.

Red One: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

After a villain kidnaps Santa from the North Pole, an E.L.F (Extremely Large and Formidable) operative (Dwayne Johnson) must partner with the world's most accomplished tracker (Chris Evans) to find Santa and save Christmas.

Red One, directed by Jake Kasdan, stars Dwayne Johnson, Chris Evans, Kiernan Shipka, J.K. Simmons, Bonnie Hunt, Lucy Liu, Kristofer Hivju, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Nick Kroll, and Wesley Kimmel. It was produced by Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Dwayne Johnson, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, and Chris Morgan and will be released on November 15th.

