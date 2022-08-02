Reese Witherspoon Offers Update on Legally Blonde 3

The wave of nostalgia films continues to manifest in 2022 with projects like Top Gun, Halloween Ends, and Jurassic World Dominion, all being prime examples of the power of a franchise – especially for those that have been around for at least a decade or more. With the constant buzz surrounding the pop culture comedy staple Legally Blonde returning for a third film, there's always been a strong desire for more of the one and only Elle Woods. Despite that adoration, the film appears to be in a constant state of limbo with little traction to show for it; however, that might just be for the best.

In a recent interview with USA Today, Elle Woods actor Reese Witherspoon opened up about the film, her hope for the franchise, and what's keeping things from kicking off. The actor and producer tells the publication, "I'm still hoping that Legally Blonde 3 is gonna come together in the right way," Witherspoon explained in the interview before later adding, "It's just like Top Gun. They waited a long time to make another version of that movie, and I loved the nostalgia piece they incorporated in it."

Witherspoon eventually went on to elaborate by sharing, "So definitely, [Top Gun] gave us a lot of inspiration about what we would want to do with Elle Woods and make sure that we had all those same touchstones that mattered to people [back] then… I feel like these characters are my friends, so I safeguard them. I would never make the subpar, mediocre version of their story."

After earning nearly $270 million at the box office between two films in 2001 and 2003, it makes plenty of sense to take a break – but now that it's been more than 20 years, there are certainly plenty of ways to revive Elle Woods for more, right?