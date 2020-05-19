Legally Blonde 3 Script Will Be Written By Mindy Kaling, Dan Goor

Legally Blonde 3 has taken a big step towards coming to the big screen, as MGM has closed a deal with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor to write the script for the film. Reese Witherspoon, star of the first two films, is returning to play Elle Woods and will produce the film through her Hello Sunshine production company. The first two films grossed a combined $266 million at the box office and cemented Witherspoon as a star. So word yet on what the story may be just yet. Legally Blonde 3 was announced as being in development in 2018. This news was first reported by Deadline.

Could Legally Blonde 3 Be A Springboard For A Young Actress?

Those first two films were released in 2001 and 2003, and a 17-year gap between 2 and 3 could be a fun area to play around in. Kaling and Goor are both very talented writers, having worked on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Office, Parks and Recreation, The Mindy Project, The Daily Show, and Late Night With Conan O'Brien. Kaling also just had a new series debut on Netflix to wide acclaim, Never Have I Ever. Signing them up to write a new Legally Blonde film is a massive get for MGM. The duo also wrote an upcoming wedding comedy starring Kaling and Priyanka Chopra that Universal will release soon.

I wonder, though, if this is an opportunity to cement another young actress, though, maybe as Elle's daughter, or someone she is mentoring in Washington. The first Legally Blonde film is what put Witherspoon on the map, and it would be really easy for them to try and do that again with someone else. Who that could be is anyone's guess, but I bet they have had discussions about it. I guess we shall see closer to when this film goes into production sometime soon.