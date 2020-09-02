Wil Wheaton Creeps You Out In The Trailer For Rent-A-Pal

The trailer for the new thriller Rent-A-Pal is here, and it looks pretty disturbing. The film is set in the year 1990; it follows lonely David, who seeks a deep connection with someone. He finds a VHS tape called Rent-A-Pal, featuring a man named Andy, who he befriends through the screen. As their relationship deepens, however, sinister and creepy things start to unravel David's mind, and it threatens to overtake him. The film stars Wil Wheaton (Stand By Me, "Star Trek: The Next Generation"), Brian Landis Folkins (Hoax), Kathleen Brady ("Breaking Bad")

and Amy Rutledge (Neighbor) and written and directed by Jon Stevenson. It looks excellent, and you can watch the trailer for Rent-A-Pal down below.

Rent-A-Pal Synopsis

"Set in 1990, a lonely bachelor named David (Brian Landis Folkins) searches for an escape from the day-to-day drudgery of caring for his aging mother (Kathleen Brady). While seeking a partner through a video dating service, he discovers a strange VHS tape called ​Rent-A-Pal.​ Hosted by the charming and charismatic Andy (Wil Wheaton), the tape offers him much-needed company, compassion, and friendship. But, Andy's friendship comes at a cost, and David desperately struggles to afford the price of admission. Director: Jon Stevenson Starring: Wil Wheaton, Brian Landis Folkins, Amy Rutledge, Kathleen Brady. Released by IFC Films."

This looks like an excellent, well-made thriller. The trailer may give some things away. I wish it wouldn't have, but it may be a trick. We will have to see. I love films about people losing their grip on reality, so this is right up my alley: excellent casting too, especially Wheaton. Look for Rent-A-Pal and give it a shot when it opens in select theaters and on VOD streaming services on September 11th.