Companion: Trailer And Poster For A "Different King Of Love Story"

Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have released the first poster and teaser trailer for Companion. It's being teased as "a different kind of love story."

I beg your finest pardon, Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema? What exactly did you just release in front of my eyes? Barbarian was one of those rare horror movies that was just as good as all of the hype that surrounded it, and if you managed to get to the screening without getting spoiled, you were in for a treat. The team behind that film, not the same director and writer, is back for something else that looks completely wild, just from the teaser trailer. What exactly is going on in the teaser trailer for Companions? What genre is this movie? Thank you for not telling us a single thing; that is how you build hype. An early January release date used to be something to worry about, but these days, we get some really off-the-wall stuff, and this looks like one of those.

Companion: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

New Line Cinema—the studio that brought you The Notebook—and the unhinged creators of Barbarian cordially invite you to experience a new kind of love story…

Written and directed by Drew Hancock (My Dead Ex, Suburgatory), Companion stars Sophie Thatcher (Yellowjackets, The Boogeyman), Jack Quaid (The Boys, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse), Lukas Gage (Smile 2, Dead Boy Detectives), Megan Suri (Never Have I Ever, It Lives Inside), Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows, Blue Beetle) and Rupert Friend (High Desert, Asteroid City). The film is produced by the filmmakers behind Barbarian—Raphael Margules, J.D. Lifshitz, Zach Cregger, and Roy Lee. The executive producers are Tracy Rosenblum and Jamie Buckner.

New Line Cinema presents A BoulderLight Pictures Production, In Association With Vertigo Entertainment/Subconscious: Companion. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures, in theaters only nationwide on January 10, 2025, and internationally beginning on 8 January 2025.

