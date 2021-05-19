Respect: Jennifer Hudson Becomes Aretha Franklin In New Trailer

Respect, a biopic on the life of Aretha Franklin starring Jennifer Hudson, debuted a new trailer this morning. Really there is nobody else who could have played her. The cast includes also includes Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, Skye Dakota Turner, Tate Donovan, and Mary J. Blige. This is going to be a significant player for Oscars this year, and for sure one of the most anticipated biopics as well. The new trailer for Respect debuted this morning, and my god is Jennifer Hudson talented. You can see for yourself by watching the trailer below.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: RESPECT | Official Trailer | MGM Studios (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qTtxoz3OIlU)

Respect Should Be A Huge Hit

"Director Liesl Tommy makes her feature film debut with Respect. Tommy is the first Black woman ever nominated for a Tony Award® for Best Direction of a Play in 2016 for Eclipsed and is an Associate Artist at the Berkeley Rep and an Artist Trustee with the Sundance Institute's Board of Trustees. With a story by Callie Khouri (Oscar® winner for Writing, Thelma & Louise) and Tracey Scott Wilson, and screenplay written by Tracey Scott Wilson. Wilson and Tommy have worked together creatively since the 2009 play The Good Negro written by Wilson, directed by Tommy at The Public Theatre. Wilson was a writer on FX's The Americans which garnered her a Peabody Award as well as Emmy® and WGA Award nominations. Following the rise of Aretha Franklin's career from a child singing in her father's church's choir to her international superstardom, RESPECT is the remarkable true story of the music icon's journey to find her voice."