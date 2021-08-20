Black Panther Sequel: Riri Williams, Ironheart, To Get Wakandan Armor

Recently, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige let it be known that Riri Williams, Ironheart, played by Dominique Thorne, would appear in the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever movie and her own Disney+ TV series. But I have heard the gossip from one of my own sources that it is far more than that. The lowdown is that she will have a very prominent role in the movie indeed and that Riri Williams will get access to Wakanda's finest technology. And as a result, Riri will be getting a Wankanda-style armour suit, made of Vibranium and full of Wakandan technology.

Yesterday Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed to ComicBook the news previously posted by KC Walsh and Lizzie Hill that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever had added Dominique Thorne as Ironheart to its cast and that she will make her MCU debut in the film ahead of the release of her self-titled series. Feige told them, "We're shooting Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, right now, and the character of Riri Williams, you will meet in Black Panther 2 first. She started shooting, I think, this week before her Ironheart series."

Riri Williams, Ironheart, was created by Brian Bendis and Mike Deodato, later redesigned by Eve Ewing and Kevin Libranda, who first appeared in 2015's Invincible Iron Man #7 comic as a teenage engineering genius who gets herself accepted to MIT, where she designs her own version of an Iron Man suit in the university dorms. Using the armour as a personal mission, Tony Stark reached out to her and helped her with her designs and suit AI. She eventually took over the Iron Man series while Tony Stark was on a continuity sabbatical. Naturally, her origin will be different in the MCU than in the comic books, but instead of having Tony Stark to work with on her armour, maybe she'll have Shuri?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has Ryan Coogler returning to direct and co-write the screenplay with Joe Robert Cole. So far, the film stars Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, Angela Bassett, Dominique Thorne with Tenoch Huerta. It will be released on July 8, 2022.