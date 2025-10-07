Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: roofman

Roofman: Final Trailer And 3 New Posters Spotlight The Performances

Paramount Pictures released a final trailer and three character posters for Roofman, which spotlight the positive reviews.

Article Summary Paramount Pictures has unveiled the final trailer for Roofman ahead of its October 2025 release.

Channing Tatum's performance is winning rave early reviews after being overlooked in past roles.

Initial buzz from film festivals has been overwhelmingly positive, building anticipation for Roofman.

The film's absurd true-crime premise and unique tone are resonating with critics and audiences alike.

It's always a shame when an actor who is legitimately great gets typecast into bad roles and everyone just writes them off as someone who can't act. People wrote off Channing Tatum a long time ago because of his looks and the fact that some of the movies he was in were very bad. Friendly reminder that a bad movie is often a product of failures on multiple levels, including directing and writing, so to put the blame on actors isn't right. The right director and the right role get some really interesting performances out of Tatum and Roofman, sounds like it's one of those times. The premise is already so ridiculous that it sounds like something from the Black List, but the absurdity of the entire situation and the fact that we know most of these events occurred appear to work for everyone. The initial reviews coming out of the Toronto International Film Festival were overwhelmingly positive, and Paramount is capitalizing on those positive reviews as the release date approaches. We've received a final trailer and three character posters, which highlight the performances and overall positive reviews the film has garnered so far.

Roofman: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Based on an unbelievable true story, Roofman follows Jeffrey Manchester (Channing Tatum), a former Army Ranger and struggling father who turns to robbing McDonald's restaurants by cutting holes in their roofs, earning him the nickname: Roofman. After escaping prison, he secretly lives inside a Toys "R" Us for six months, surviving undetected while planning his next move. But when he falls for Leigh (Kirsten Dunst), a divorced mom drawn to his undeniable charm, his double life begins to unravel, setting off a compelling and suspenseful game of cat and mouse as his past closes in.

Roofman, directed by Derek Cianfrance, stars Channing Tatum, Kirsten Dunst, Ben Mendelsohn, LaKeith Stanfield, Juno Temple, Melonie Diaz, Uzo Aduba, Lily Collias, Jimmy O. Yang, and Peter Dinklage. It will be released in theaters on October 10, 2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!