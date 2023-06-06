Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: film, Madame Web, marvel, mcu, sony pictures, spider-man

Madame Web Producer Teases a Familiar Depiction of the Character

One of the producers of Sony's upcoming film Madame Web is suggesting that there's a comic-based familiarity to the titular character.

Despite Marvel's partially stagnant Phase 5 era, there are still plenty of exciting titles in development – however, Sony's more isolated Spider-Verse continues to grow in new and successful ways. As of now, there have been talks of Venom 3, a possible Spider-Man sequel with the current MCU-fused cast, and even the upcoming film Madame Web that's already managed to wrap filming. There's also the increasingly popular film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse currently taking over the box office, which has currently garnered more than $200 million during its opening week. Next up… Madame Web!

During a new interview with ComicBook while promoting the film Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, Madame Web producer Lorenzo di Bonaventura, was asked about the highly-anticipated Spider-Man spin-off film, and he went on to tell the publication, "It's really the story of Madame Web. So, in that respect, if you're a Spider-Man fan, you're gonna love the character because you know it from the comic books, which she doesn't really have that big a character in the comic books; we're doing the origin story of Madame Web." He continues, "And so you meet her before she's actually the person that you know in the comic book, and you come to understand how she becomes that person. So, I think that'll be a really fresh new terrain for the fans."

Madame Web Official Cast and Release Date

The Sony Pictures film Madame Web is currently in post-production. It is directed by S. J. Clarkson with a screenplay by Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama, starring Dakota Johnson as the titular character, alongside Sydney Sweeney, Celeste O'Connor, Isabela Merced, Emma Roberts, Tahar Rahim, Mike Epps, Adam Scott, and Zosia Mamet.

The upcoming superhero film from Sony is scheduled to be released early next year on February 16, 2024. What are your hopes for the live-action depiction of the comic book character?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!