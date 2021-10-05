Halloween Kills: New Featurette Claims Michael Should Be Afraid

Halloween Kills is under two weeks away, and a new featurette is here to explain that Michael is the one who should be afraid of what he is up against. Not just the Strode women but the town of Haddonfield itself. So many Haddonfield alumni are back for the sequel, and for one reason: to end the terror of one Michael Myers for good.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Halloween Kills – "Warriors" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pfo-7OiejZs)

Halloween Kills Is Just Around The Corner!

"Minutes after Laurie Strode (Curtis), her daughter Karen (Judy Greer), and granddaughter Allyson (Andi Matichak) left masked monster Michael Myers caged and burning in Laurie's basement, Laurie is rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, believing she finally killed her lifelong tormentor. But when Michael manages to free himself from Laurie's trap, his ritual bloodbath resumes. As Laurie fights her pain and prepares to defend herself against him, she inspires all of Haddonfield to rise up against their unstoppable monster."

One wonders why none of these people wouldn't have moved away from Haddonfield the first opportunity they got. Maybe we will get some answers in the film. I was skeptical when all of these returning characters were announced, thinking it was just going to be a throwaway reference type thing we have seen in other franchises as of late, but I guess I was wrong. After the last film, I should have just trusted David Gordon Green and Danny McBride to make it more than just a cameo. In the end, though, this is the Stode women's fight, and they will be the ones to finish it. Well, probably not since Halloween Ends is out next year, but you know what I mean.

We will all find out together in two weeks when Halloween Kills opens in theaters and same-day streaming on Peacock on October 15th.