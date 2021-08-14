Ryan Reynolds Confirms That a Sequel to Free Guy Is Happening

If there was a summer underdog movie, it's absolutely Free Guy. No one really thought this movie was going to do well, but the critical reviews have been very positive overall, it walked away with a rare A audience rating, and it has already done very well on its first day. Apparently, Disney knows what they have found. Usually, we don't hear about sequel greenlights until the dust clears on Monday morning, but star Ryan Reynolds took to Twitter to announce that, in a bought of irony if you've seen the movie, that they want a sequel.

We already knew that director Shawn Levy had already thought about the idea of a Free Guy sequel. He spoke about it during the junket when he was asked if there were going to be anymore.

"Yeah, I guess the short answer is yes," Levy replied. "I've made things that launched franchises and I've made things, I've made enough things to know that you just don't know the outcome. So yeah, we have bandied about and flirted with some ideas. But my favorite thing in Free Guy is that we have Taika's character in an original new movie who literally mocks the possibility and value of releasing something new. Like, it's so rare that a studio lets you make a big budget, new movie. And so, to have the Antwan character played by Taika literally talk about the value of sequels and have this, like, cynical attitude towards the new… I will say that for anyone that's seen the movie … if we make Free Guy Two, it will be titled Albuquerque Boiled Turkey."

We'll have to see how the numbers for the weekend turn out, but it sounds like Disney is happy, and Free Guy fans will get to see another one of these movies.

Summary: In Twentieth-Century Studio's epic adventure-comedy "Free Guy," a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy, directed by Shawn Levy from a story by Matt Lieberman and a screenplay by Lieberman and Zak Penn, stars Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Taika Waititi. It will be released on August 13th.