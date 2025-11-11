Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: alice in wonderland, marc platt, sabrina carpenter, universal

Sabrina Carpenter Is Starring In Alice In Wonderland…For Universal

Universal is teaming up with Wicked producer Marc Platt and pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter for a new verison of Alice in Wonderland.

Wicked producer Marc Platt joins the team, with Lorene Scafaria set to write and direct the movie.

Carpenter initiated the project, pitching creative ideas and a lookbook directly to Universal.

The film aims to deliver a fresh, music-infused take on the beloved Alice in Wonderland classic.

Sabrina Carpenter will star in and produce a musical version of Alice in Wonderland for Universal. Lorene Scafaria will write and direct the film. Marc Platt, producer of the Broadway and film versions of Wicked, will produce the project, alongside Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Koplovitz Dutton of Alloy Entertainment. According to THR, Carpenter approached the studio about this project, even making a lookbook for the film and specific ideas for it. Carpenter was just nominated for a bunch of Grammys for her newest album, Man's Best Friend.

Sabrina Carpenter Feels Like A Perfect Fit For This

For those who don't know, here is a synopsis for Alice in Wonderland: Alice in Wonderland is a 1865 novel by English author Lewis Carroll. It tells of a young girl named Alice, who falls through a rabbit hole into a subterranean fantasy world populated by peculiar, anthropomorphic creatures. It is considered to be one of the best examples of the literary nonsense genre. The tale plays with logic, giving the story lasting popularity among both adults and children. There have been many versions of this story adapted for film over the years, but the most famous, of course, are the 1951 animated version, the 2010 live-action version, and its sequel, all from Disney.

Universal may have lightning in a bottle here with Sabrina Carpenter. One could argue she is the biggest pop star in the world, not named Taylor Swift, and her sensibilities lend themselves to the source material here. She is a very creative artist; one only needs to watch the short films that make up her various music videos from the last couple of years to see that. Throw in Marc Platt, and you could have their next Wicked. Obviously, after the success of the first film and the perceived success of the sequel, they will be looking to jump in with both feet into the deep end of big-screen musicals.

