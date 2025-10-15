Posted in: Movies, Universal | Tagged: wicked, Wicked: For Good

Wicked: For Good – 2 Wicked Wardrobes Featurettes: Cynthia And Ariana

Universal released two Wicked: For Good behind-the-scenes featurettes highlighting all of the nuance to Elphaba and Glinda's wardrobes.

Article Summary Universal unveils two Wicked: For Good featurettes spotlighting Elphaba and Glinda's dazzling costumes

Costume designer Paul Tazewell returns, crafting detailed, show-stopping wardrobes for the leading roles

Behind-the-scenes videos reveal creative choices like Elphaba's iconic silhouette and Glinda's bubble dress

Wicked: For Good's costume design is already an early awards contender, impressing fans and critics alike

The sheer amount of details that went into the costumes for Wicked, and now Wicked: For Good , by extension, is bonkers. It's the kind of visual storytelling you eat up if that's one of the ways you like to interact with media. The first movie earned numerous nominations, but the one category it consistently won was costume design. Paul Tazewell killed it, and they are bringing him back for the second film. It appears that Universal has finally decided to start marketing this film, just over a month before its release. The behind-the-scenes stuff is the thing that is going to appeal to every type of Wicked fan, from movie to book to Broadway, because creating something like Glinda's blue dress or the silhouette of Elphaba with her hat and cape is something they can all enjoy.

Universal released two behind-the-scenes features for Wicked: For Good, spotlighting the costumes for the two leading ladies, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande. We learn about the decision to give Elphaba pants and a flowing coat, as well as the very specific design choices that went into every detail of Glinda's blue dress, making it appear like a bubble. You can have a lot of opinions about Wicked (I certainly do). However, there is no denying the artistry of Tazewell's work, and it's going to be another frontrunner in the costume categories during awards season.

Wicked: For Good – Summary, Cast List, Release

And now, whatever way our stories end, I know you have rewritten mine by being my friend …

Last year's global cinematic cultural sensation, which became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, now reaches its epic, electrifying, emotional conclusion in Wicked: For Good.

Directed once again by award-winning director Jon M. Chu and starring the spectacular returning cast, led by Academy Award® nominated superstars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz begins with Elphaba and Glinda estranged and living with the consequences of their choices.

Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo), now demonized as The Wicked Witch of the West, lives in exile, hidden within the Ozian forest while continuing her fight for the freedom of Oz's silenced Animals and desperately trying to expose the truth she knows about The Wizard (Jeff Goldblum).

Glinda, meanwhile, has become the glamorous symbol of Goodness for all of Oz, living at the palace in Emerald City and reveling in the perks of fame and popularity. Under the instruction of Madame Morrible (Oscar® winner Michelle Yeoh), Glinda is deployed to serve as an effervescent comfort to Oz, reassuring the masses that all is well under the rule of The Wizard.

As Glinda's stardom expands and she prepares to marry Prince Fiyero (Olivier award winner and Emmy and SAG nominee Jonathan Bailey) in a spectacular Ozian wedding, she is haunted by her separation from Elphaba. She attempts to broker a conciliation between Elphaba and The Wizard, but those efforts will fail, driving Elphaba and Glinda only further apart. The aftershocks will transform Boq (Tony nominee Ethan Slater) and Fiyero forever, and threaten the safety of Elphaba's sister, Nessarose (Marissa Bode), when a girl from Kansas comes crashing into all their lives.

As an angry mob rises against the Wicked Witch, Glinda and Elphaba will need to come together one final time. With their singular friendship now the fulcrum of their futures, they will need to truly see each other, with honesty and empathy, if they are to change themselves, and all of Oz, for good.

Wicked: For Good also stars Emmy nominee Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda's fawning assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen and BAFTA and Grammy nominee Sharon D. Clarke (Caroline, or Change) as the voice of Elphaba's childhood nanny, Dulcibear.

The film is produced by returning Tony and Emmy-winning powerhouse Marc Platt, p.g.a., and by multiple Tony winner David Stone. The executive producers are Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. The first film, Wicked, released in November 2024, earned 10 Academy Award® nominations, including Best Picture, and won the Oscars® for Costume Design and Production Design. To date, the film has grossed $750 million worldwide.

Wicked: For Good is based on the generation-defining musical stage play with music and lyrics by legendary Grammy and Oscar® winning composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz and book by Winnie Holzman, from the bestselling novel by Gregory Maguire. The screenplay is by Winnie Holzman and Winnie Holzman & Dana Fox. The film score is by John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. Wicked: For Good will be released in theaters on November 21, 2025.

