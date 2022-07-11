Salem's Lot Remake Moved To April 2023 From Original September Date

Salem's Lot was once of the most anticipated horror films of the fall, and now it has been delayed. The film, from director Gary Dauberman, was slated to be released in theaters on September 9th and now has been moved to April 21st, 2023. Heck of a delay there. The film stars Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Alfre Woodard, Bill Camp, John Benjamin Hickey, Nicholas Crovetti, Jordan Preston Carter, William Sadler, Spencer Treat Clark, Cade Woodward, Debra Christofferson, and Pilou Asbaek. Dauberman also wrote the script, and frequent collaborator James Wan is on to produce.

Salem's Lot Moves To Spooky Spring

In Stephen King's Salem's Lot, "an author returns to his hometown to write about an abandoned mansion in the small town. As he discovers the home has been bought by a mysterious man from Europe, the man also realizes that townspeople are slowly being turned into vampires. The writer bands together with a ragtag group to stop the spread of vampires, with the final confrontation happening in the house with the mysterious man." It is widely regarded as one of King's best novels, and fans have been hoping for a theatrical remake for quite some time. King himself has always said that he thinks that the novel is ripe for a remake, and what better time than now with Hollywood being enamored with the writer's works all over again.

This is a bummer, though, any way you slice it. This was going to be one of the pillars of horror for the fall, though the fact that we haven't seen really anything from the film yet and it was due out in two months should have been a clue a delay was in order. Guess it will be a while longer now. Salem's Lot will now release in April 2023.