Salem's Lot Star Talks About One Character's Tragic Fate

Lewis Pullman of Salem's Lot discusses one character's death and how they originally intended to follow the source material.

Article Summary Lewis Pullman shares insights on portraying Ben Mears in Salem's Lot adaptation.

New film version slightly diverges from Stephen King's original story.

Susan's death scene altered but retains emotional impact, says Pullman.

Catch Salem's Lot on Max and immerse in its chilling narrative.

Stephen King's Salem's Lot, originally published in 1975, stands as one of the most acclaimed horror novels of all time. The story is set in the small, seemingly quiet town of Jerusalem's Lot, where an ancient evil awakens and begins to turn the townspeople into vampires — and at its heart, Salem's Lot is a chilling exploration of the darkness that lies beneath the surface of small-town America. Recently, a new film adaptation of Salem's Lot (which dropped exclusively via Max) has been generating significant buzz and reviving King's classic, from filmmaker Gary Dauberman and starring Lewis Pullman, who plays the story's lead character Ben Mears. Now, Pullman is reacting to one key character's death and how it slightly deviates from the original story.

Lewis Pullman on Susan's Demise in Salem's Lot

When addressing one scene that he would have liked to embrace from the original source material, Pullman explains to Comicbook.com, "The scene in which, Susan's death — I feel like was initially done in a way that was more true to the book. We still, I think, maintain the threads of what made that scene so impactful, and I totally understand what made that scene occur how it did. Now we have this Mr. and Mrs. Smith, but you still have this heartbreaking moment where Ben has to kill Susan, and though it's not Susan, there's that moment in the trunk where Alfred is like, 'it's not her,' but as a human, you can't separate the physical form from what's been poisoned in the brain. So it's a very interesting concept to try and wrestle with as an actor; I thought that was awesome."

The new film adaptation of Salem's Lot features a talented ensemble, including Pullman as Ben Mears, Makenzie Leigh as Susan Norton, Alfre Woodard as Dr. Cody, Bill Camp as Matthew Burke, and William Sadler as Parkins Gillespie. Salem's Lot can now be streamed only on Max.

For those who have already checked out the new iteration of the story, do you approve of the final product? Let us know in the comments below!

