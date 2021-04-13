Sarah Shahi Adds To Speculation About Her Role In Black Adam

I know that studios aren't always the most thrilled when actors accidentally spoil announcements for big-budget films, but for fans, it's always a little exciting.

Already having been confirmed in an unspecified role in DC's Black Adam, actor Sarah Shahi recently opened up on social media about the commencement of filming on the project that's been a conversation for over a decade. One of the mysteries surrounding what potential characters were included in the film was tied to Shahi, who had been cast in an undisclosed role for the upcoming DC villain film. On the star's Instagram stories, Shahi writes, "Today is my first day of filming Black Adam. I was cast in this role a year ago. I've had ups, downs, lefts, and rights. They all led me to here. Very proud to represent my fellow middle eastern brothers and sisters as Adrianna. Let's continue to lift each other up as well as tell each other's stories. Human stories. Connecting stories. Stories we all have inside of us."

We were already under the impression that filming had begun, and Shahi's comment about Adrianna added to the speculation that she will portray the character Adrianna Tomaz. For those of you who aren't as familiar with Tomaz, the character was introduced in the 1975 Shazam! television series. She was then more elaborately introduced into the DC canon in the 2006 Countdown series — who is able to harness the forces of nature with her Amulet of Isis (and happens to be Black Adam's wife!)

The character is of great importance to Black Adam in some incarnations, with the character even going as far as resurrecting Adrianna — so you could definitely say there's going to be an interesting dynamic to explore with the pair. With DC moving forward on projects like Black Adam, Shazam: Fury of the Gods, and the upcoming Flash standalone film, we're on the brink of potential greatness within the DCEU.

Are you excited to see Adrianna Tomaz in the upcoming Black Adam movie?