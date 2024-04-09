Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: lionsgate, SAW XI, the crow

The Crow, SAW 11, Delayed By Lionsgate This Afternoon

Lionsgate has delayed two of their most anticipated films, as The Crow remake and the next SAW film will release later.

Article Summary Lionsgate delays The Crow remake to August 23, 2024, and SAW 11 to 2025.

Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston star in The Crow.

SAW 11's delay due to pre-production, lacked confirmed director until recently.

Bill Skarsgård discusses taking on The Crow's lead, promising a fresh take.

The Crow will fly later in 2024, while Jigsaw will have to wait a whole year to return. Lionsgate this afternoon has delayed two anticipated releases a bit. The Crow remake, starring Bill Skarsgård, FKA Twigs, and Danny Huston has been delayed from June 7th to August 23rd this year. Meanwhile, the 11th installment of the SAW franchise has been delayed an entire year, from September 27th to September 26th, 2025. That one is still mired in pre-production and must have passed its deadline to have enough time to make it this year. Billy The Puppet made the announcement on Twitter/X earlier:

The Crow, SAW Can Use The Time

Bill Skarsgård takes on the iconic role of THE CROW in this modern reimagining of the original graphic novel by James O'Barr. Soulmates Eric Draven (Skarsgård) and Shelly Webster (FKA twigs) are brutally murdered when the demons of her dark past catch up with them. Given the chance to save his true love by sacrificing himself, Eric sets out to seek merciless revenge on their killers, traversing the worlds of the living and the dead to put the wrong things right.

Here is Bill about taking over the iconic role of The Crow: "I was a huge fan of the original film growing up as a kid and was so honored to take on the role of Eric Draven. But what really drew me to it was what Rupert Sanders wanted to do with it. He wanted to completely reimagine the the story and the character and tailor it toward a modern audience. It's a character that I know many revere and have a strong connection to – he is unlike any I've ever taken on before. Working with the remarkably talented FKA Twigs was magical. I felt a responsibility to Eric's story and endeavored to stay true to the spirit of the source material; I can't wait for the world to see the film, and hope it resonates with audiences as strongly as it did with those of us involved."

I think both of these films can use that extra time to fine-tune things, especially SAW. They didn't even have a confirmed director as of a few weeks ago. And The Crow needs to recalibrate after the first trailer was met with a "meh" vibe.

