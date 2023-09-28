Posted in: Interview, Lionsgate, Movies | Tagged: horror, interview, lionsgate, saw, saw x

Saw X: A "Most Concerted Effort" Was Made To Make It Accessible

The producers of Saw X say that this is "the most concerted effort" they have made to make a film accessible to people who have never seen a Saw movie.

You don't make it more than ten entries into a franchise without a very dedicated fanbase, and the fanbase that the Saw franchise has made is extremely devoted, as horror fans tend to be. However, you can't survive on fans alone, and you have to find a way to bring in new people even as the numbers at the end of your titles continue to increase. We asked producer Oren Koules about bringing in new fans with Saw X because I am someone who has never seen a Saw movie before this one.

"Kevin Greutert, our director, he's been preaching the whole time before we started shooting this that he wanted this to be a movie that's accessible to people who've never seen a Saw movie before," Koules explained. "So this is probably the most concerted effort we've made to make it a complete, like a movie beginning, middle, and end that you don't need to know anything about Saw."

The film does have a pretty definitive beginning, middle, and end, and it also is a movie that shows that this franchise is much more than the torture porn reputation it has gained over the years. Much of that is because of Saw X star Tobin Bell and how involved he is with this film. This is the most that John Kramer has ever been on camera; thus, the most Bell has been on set. Producer Mark Burg spoke about the different conditions they had to work around when it came to having Bell on set but revealed that being on set meant that a lot of John Kramer's dialogue came from Bell himself.

"We worked our schedule around what was doable and what wasn't doable," Burg said about the fact that Bell is in his eighties now. "We know how many hours he's good and how many days, and made sure we gave him plenty of breaks. But he was so excited about this script. He got to act and emote and do everything he wanted to do. And a lot of this is dialog he wrote. He's involved every step of the way. A true partner of the franchise."

Everyone involved with Saw X does nothing but gush about what a fantastic actor and partner Bell has been with this franchise, and he, without a doubt, has a magnetic presence on screen. It's clear why fans wanted more of John Kramer and why the crew was eager to go back in the Saw timeline if it meant getting to work with him again.

Saw X: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer – only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps.

Saw X, directed by Kevin Greutert, stars Tobin Bell, Shawnee Smith, Synnøve Macody Lund, Steven Brand, Renata Vaca, Michael Beach, Octavio Hinojosa, Paulette Hernández, and Joshua Okamoto. It will be released on September 29th.

