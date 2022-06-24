Scream 6 Adds Henry Czerny To Cast As Filming Continues

Scream 6 is now filming, and yet another member of the cast has been revealed. Henry Czerny has hopped aboard. He joins the last bunch to be cast, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. They join Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) from the film earlier in 2022. Courtney Cox will also be in the movie, as will Hayden Panettiere as Scream 4 character Kirby. Dermot Mulroney was added to the cast earlier in June as well. The entire creative team from this year's Scream film will be back for Scream 6, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett back to direct, and it will be produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. Deadline had the news.

Neve Campbell Will Not Be Back For Scream 6

This casting news came a couple of weeks ago when we discovered that Neve Campbell would not be returning to the franchise after a pay dispute. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," the actress says about her turn in the $744M-plus grossing global franchise, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," said Campbell through her agent.

The new film will at least be partially set in New York as well, moving out of the Woodsboro area we all know and love from previous films. Scream 6 will release in theaters on March 31st, 2023.