Scream 6 Will Take Place In New York, Filming Under Way In Canada

Scream 6 is not only moving on from Sydney, it is moving on from Woodsboro as well. Over the weekend, it was confirmed that not only is filming underway but that the setting for the film will shift to New York City. Our friends at Bloody Disgusting were able to get the confirmation. This news comes after earlier last week when we found out that Neve Campbell would not be returning to the franchise after a pay dispute. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream," the actress says about her turn in the $744M-plus grossing global franchise, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years," said Campbell through her agent.

Scream 6 Breaks New Ground…Sort Of

Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) will all be back, as they were the ones who survived Ghostfaces' rampage in this year's film. From what she said in interviews, Courtney Cox will also be in the movie, as will Hayden Panettiere as Scream 4 character Kirby. Dermot Mulroney was added to the cast last week as well. The entire creative team from this year's Scream film will be back for Scream 6, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett back to direct, and it will be produced by Chad Villella of the filmmaking group Radio Silence. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick.

Let's see if Ghostface taking Manhattan goes better than another slasher icon's. Scream 6 releases on March 31st, 2023.