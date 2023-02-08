Scream 6 Super Bowl TV Spot Out, Two New Posters As Well Two new Scream 6 posters were revealed this morning, as well as the Super Bowl ad that will run during the game on Sunday.

Scream 6 debuted two new art posters today; one looks a little familiar to those that use Peacock, though. The big Super Bowl spot was also released, which you can see below with the poster. The film will star Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. They join Melissa Barrera (Sam), Jasmin Savoy Brown (Mindy), Mason Gooding (Chad), and Jenna Ortega (Tara) from the film earlier in 2022. Courtney Cox will also be in the movie, as well as Hayden Panettiere as Scream 4 character Kirby. Dermot Mulroney was added to the cast earlier in June, the same time Henry Czerny hopped aboard. One person who will NOT be in the film is Neve Campbell, meaning for the first time, Sydney Prescott will not appear in a Scream film. She apparently will be there in spirit, though, as Ortega recently told Entertainment Tonight.

Scream 6 Will Miss Her Though

"I feel like I can't really speak too much on that just because it's not necessarily my character," Ortega said. "But I will say there's so much going on in this next one that it's so action-heavy and so gore-heavy that I think you're gonna be distracted almost. But it's very clear, there's references to Sidney, of course," Ortega confirmed. "You know, it's nice because there's still a protectiveness in the script, and that's something that the actors had naturally over her because obviously we respect her, and we want the best for her. She's missed and thought of."

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are back directing this one after bringing the franchise back successfully this past January. The screenplay is by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. We also will not be in Woodsboro for this one, as the bloodshed is moving to New York City for this new installment. It does make me very interested to see how the franchise will play without Sydney, and I won't disagree with anyone who says that is the direction they should have gone earlier in the franchise in the first place. It will just be weird.

Scream 6 opens in theaters on March 10th, 2023.