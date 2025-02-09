Posted in: Movies, Paramount Pictures | Tagged: film, horror, Mason Gooding, Paramount Pictures, scream 7

Scream 7 Star Says the Film is Going to Get Brutal

Scream 7 star Mason Gooding says that the upcoming film will amplify the brutality in ways we haven't seen in the franchise.

Article Summary Mason Gooding teases heightened brutality in the upcoming Scream 7 movie.

Scream 7 to see Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox reprise their iconic roles.

Kevin Williamson returns to direct, promising groundbreaking horror effects.

A mix of returning and new cast members ramps up excitement for Scream 7.

Next year, the Scream franchise will make another return to the big screen with Scream 7, currently slated for a release on February 27, 2026. So, naturally, longtime Scream fans are already wondering what the next chapter entails (and who's responsible for the killings).

While the general plot details are currently unknown, it's been confirmed that Neve Campbell will return to the franchise as Sidney Prescott, alongside Courteney Cox, who will be reprising her role as Gale Weathers. The film will also bring back Scream (2022) and Scream VI star Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin, with several fresh faces, including Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Anna Camp, and Sam Rechner. However, to generate even more speculation, the film has also enlisted a few deceased Scream characters in an unknown capacity, including former Ghostface killers Matthew Lillard and Scott Foley. Could this be for a Maureen murder flashback? Are these AI-esque cameos reminiscent of the Ghostface voice changer from Scream 3? Anything is possible (well, except for resurrection, of course), and we're all in.

Mason Gooding Says Scream 7 Gets Brutal

In the meantime, Gooding, who is currently promoting the horror-comedy hybrid Heart Eyes, is offering fans a teaser at one gruesome addition to Scream 7. Gooding tells Variety, "It feels like an amplification of what came before, and there's no better indication of that than Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original, coming back now to direct. I think that Ghostface is absolutely the most brutal he's been. I don't want to spoil anything, but there's some stuff that they do to the human body that I feel like Kevin is breaking new ground with. There was a prosthetic that sat in the makeup trailer that actually turned my stomach over. You'll know what I'm talking about when you see it, but it's incredible stuff. They really have an incredible effects team over there, and they're working overtime.

Scream 7 hits theaters on February 27, 2026. Will you be checking this one out?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!