Posted in: Casting, Movies | Tagged: Scott Foley, scream 7

Scream 7 Brings Back Former Ghostface Scott Foley

Scream 7 has added Scott Foley to the growing cast of the slasher sequel. You may remember he was Ghostface in Scream 3.

Article Summary Scott Foley returns to Scream 7, reprising his Ghostface role from Scream 3.

New cast includes Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, and Joel McHale among others.

Director changes and lead exits hint at behind-the-scenes turmoil.

Scream 7 slated for a February 2026 release, despite challenges.

Scream 7 just keeps adding to its cast. Deadline is reporting that Scott Foley has joined the sequel. What is interesting about that is that he was in Scream 3 as Roman Bridger, half-brother to Sydney Prescott, and was revealed as Ghostface in that film. It remains the only time in the franchise that only one person was the killer. It was also the worst Ghostface reveal. Also, it feels important to note he died. He joins Neve Campbell, Courtney Cox, Anna Camp, Isabel May, Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Joel McHale, Mark Consuelos, and Sam Rechner. The film will be directed by Kevin Williamson, who wrote the original 1996 film from a script by Gary Busick.

Scream 7 Story Still Under Wraps

After the success of the sixth film in the franchise, the announcement of a seventh installment felt like a foregone conclusion. It took a long while to get that announcement, however. That was the first sign that Spyglass and Paramount may have a problem on their hands. After a six-month wait, we learned that Christopher Landon (Happy Death Day) would take over the director's chair for part seven, replacing Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, who helmed the last two films to critical acclaim and box office success. While staying on as producers, it was curious why they allowed Universal to poach them for another horror project when they had spent two movies setting up a new Scream universe for a new generation.

Then, last November 2023 happened. After a round of social media posts deemed controversial, new franchise star Melissa Barrera was fired from Scream 7. A day later, we learned that Jenna Ortega, the other new star of the franchise and one of Hollywood's biggest young names, would also not be returning due to scheduling conflicts. Many still think it was in solidarity with Barrera, though the studios say that her exit was known for a while behind closed doors. Finally, two days ago, Landon announced on social media that he had left the project weeks ago. It's not hard to put the pieces together there; it was probably after the two franchise leads were gone. He now has Drop coming this spring instead.

Scream 7 hits theaters in February 2026.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!