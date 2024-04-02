Posted in: Movies, Searchlight | Tagged: a real pain, jesse eisenberg, Kieran Culkin

Searchlight Dates A Real Pain For October 18th

Searchlight Pictures has dated A Real Pain, which made its premiere at Sundance in January, for October 18th.

Article Summary Searchlight Pictures sets Sundance hit A Real Pain for an Oct 18th release, eyeing awards season.

A Real Pain, directed by Jesse Eisenberg, wowed critics and boasts a 90%+ rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin earn early buzz for their performances in the family-centric tale.

Searchlight gears up for an Oscar campaign with strategic fall release date for A Real Pain.

Searchlight Pictures has dated one of its significant acquisitions from the 2024 Sundance Film Festival today. The studio, which just walked away with three more Oscars thanks to Poor Things, is looking to bring some smaller films to the fall to fill up the awards season. A Real Pain is set to be released in theaters on October 18th. The movie, which is currently at above 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, premiered at Sundance in January and was picked by Searchlight for $10 million. The film is written, starred, and directed by Jesse Eisenberg, with both Eisenberg and his co-star Kieran Culkin getting buzz for their performances in the movie. This one is still a long way away, and Searchlight doesn't usually market its movies months ahead of time, but we got some images for people who haven't seen anything yet, and now we know the film will get a For Your Consideration push. A mid-October release date for a movie that premiered at Sundance is about as loud as a declaration for an awards contender without actually saying anything as you can get.

A Real Pain: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Mismatched cousins David (Jesse Eisenberg) and Benji (Kieran Culkin) reunite for a tour through Poland to honor their beloved grandmother. The adventure takes a turn when the odd-couple's old tensions resurface against the backdrop of their family history.

A Real Pain is written & directed by Jesse Eisenberg and produced by Dave McCary, Ali Herting, Emma Stone, Jennifer Semler, and Ewa Puszczyńska. It stars Jesse Eisenberg, Kieran Culkin, Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy, and Daniel Oreskes. A Real Pain will be released in theaters on October 18th.

