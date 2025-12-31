Posted in: 20th Century Studios, Movies | Tagged: sam raimi, Send Help

Send Help: 2 New High-Quality Images From Sam Raimi's New Film

Two new high-quality images for Sam Raimi's latest film, Send Help, have been released. The film will be released on January 30th.

Article Summary Two new high-quality images have debuted for Sam Raimi's latest film, Send Help, ahead of its release.

Send Help is set for a theatrical release on January 30, 2026, distributed by 20th Century Studios.

Rachel McAdams stars in a darkly comedic psychological thriller, directed by genre legend Sam Raimi.

The film promises an over-the-top performance and a wild survival story with a sharp, original premise.

We're mere hours away from the new year here in the United States, and there is a nice little pile of movies coming out in January that everyone should keep an eye on. There is the usual crop of limited releases going wide, but we also have some buckwild horror that looks like it might actually be the good kind of buckwild and a Gerard Butler sequel that could have phoned it in and is instead actually going in an interesting direction. At the end of the month, we will be getting a new original film from Sam Raimi. The entire concept of Send Help promises an over-the-top performance from Rachel McAdams, and she's brilliant when people let her turn it up to eleven. The media site updated just before the new year, and we got two new images.

Send Help: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rachel McAdams. Dylan O'Brien. Send Help.

Directed by Sam Raimi, only in theaters January 30, 2026.

20th Century Studios' Send Help, the upcoming darkly comedic psychological thriller from genre-bending visionary director Sam Raimi (Spider-Man, The Evil Dead).

The all-original film stars Oscar® and Tony Award® nominated actress Rachel McAdams (Spotlight, Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret., Mean Girls), Dylan O'Brien (Twinless, Saturday Night), Edyll Ismail (La Brea), Dennis Haysbert (Far from Heaven), Xavier Samuel (Elvis), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians), Thaneth Warakulnukroh (Thai Cave Rescue), and Emma Raimi (Happy Pills), and releases in theaters nationwide on January 30, 2026.

Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley Preston (Dylan O'Brien), two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it becomes an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.

Send Help is produced by Raimi and Zainab Azizi (65), executive produced by JJ Hook (The Amateur), and written by Damian Shannon & Mark Swift (Friday the 13th, Baywatch), with original music by Danny Elfman (The Nightmare Before Christmas, Batman).

