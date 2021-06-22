Visiting Full Moon On The Set Of Demonic Toys: Baby Oopsie

Recently, we got to tour a horror set that sprung up in our own backyard. Full Moon Features has invested in the local Cleveland film scene, purchasing a house that they plan to film features in for the foreseeable future. The neighbors are thrilled, though I am sure the screams and noises coming from the multi-story house in the suburbs are a change from the quiet usually found on these streets. No, from now on, there will be shrieks and screams piercing the night skies, and it is music to a horror fan's ears.

The latest and first film to go in front of cameras at the new location is the latest in the fan-favorite Demonic Toys series. This one will focus on Baby Oopsie, and when you walked into the house, it was very clear what fans will be in for with this entry. More wild gore, more uncomfortable humor, and the type of DIY horror that fans of the Full Moon label crave and can't get enough of. We got to see how some of the animatronics work, we got to see the doll-making basement, which was one of the creepiest rooms I have ever been in. Murder dolls are my horror weakness, so it was tough to ignore the blank stares and empty eyes staring back at me all over, but I managed. The silliness helped.

The crew has got to be one of the hardest working in the industry today. Full Moon is turning these films out at a pace that has to be recognized with nothing by respect. We are talking about 6 weeks tops to get these things in front of our eyes from start time to project wrap. And they are planning on making more than ten films this year. That is insane. Just that morning, they were coming off an 18 hour day, but you would not be able to tell as everyone was just giddy to be doing the work they are doing.

Are they going to win any Oscars? No, probably not. But damn, is it a fun group to be around. Director William Butler gets so excited when directing a scene; you can tell he just loves getting his hands dirty. The crew is an encyclopedia of knowledge on not just Full Moon, but horror in general, namechecking obscure 80's films that you can't help but notice some nods to when walking through the different set-ups. Keep your eyes peeled for some cool nods to Full Moon's past in this new Demonic Toys film as well.

Big thanks again to the whole crew over there at Full Moon for having us. You can go here for all the Full Moon news you can handle and sign-up for their awesome streaming service, where Demonic Toy: Baby Oopsie will be available to watch this summer.